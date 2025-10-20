Mumbai: Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna took to social media to wish her niece Naomika Saran a happy birthday.

Sharing a close-up picture of Naomika, Twinkle wrote, ‘Happy, happy birthday. Love you heaps and heaps and heaps,’ along with red heart emojis, and tagged Naomika on her social media account.

In the picture, Naomika is seen wearing a white outfit with minimal makeup, her soft curls framing her face. For the uninitiated, Naomika Saran is the daughter of actress Rinkie Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Rinkie, the younger sister of Twinkle Khanna, debuted with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). Rinkie then went on to appear in several films, including Jis Des Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, opposite Govinda, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, alongside Tushar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and Jhankaar Beats in 2003, which earned her praise for her natural presence.

After a brief yet memorable stint in the industry, Rinkie stepped away from acting, following her marriage to London-based businessman Sameer Saran in 2003. Naomika, the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, has become a paparazzi favourite in recent years for her graceful appearance. Reports suggest that Naomika is gearing up for a Hindi film debut with a film that reportedly stars Vedaang Raina opposite her.

The project, as per reports, is currently in its early stage of development, and official details are awaited. Meanwhile, talking about Twinkle Khanna, the actress is currently hosting her celebrity talk show, “Too Much with Twinkle and Kajol”, which features their candid conversation with Bollywood stars.

The show has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The first episode of the show featured Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the guests. The second episode had Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, and the recent episode saw Hindi film superstar Govinda, along with Chunky Pandey, rekindling their bromance.