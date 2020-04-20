Puri: Following the arrest of Barchana IIC Deepak Jena for flouting lockdown norms, there’s a major twist in the story that has come to the fore. It is learnt that accused Jena had used a stolen SUV to travel to Puri from Jajpur.

Jena had forcefully entered the Jagannath temple in Puri despite the temple being closed for countrywide lockdown induced by COVID-19 threat.

The vehicle owner Sushant Dalei now complained to the Jajpur collector and SP Monday about the theft of his car and also divulged that the policeman had installed a red beacon on the SUV before going to Puri with his family.

Stolen March 20

According to several reports, the vehicle was stolen from Chandikhole March 20. Next day, Dalei lodged a complaint with Badchana police. IIC Deepak seized the vehicle from the car thieves and arrested them too.

“The IIC had promised to hand over the vehicle to me after seizing it from the thieves. But I am yet to get it back even though a month has passed since the incident. Hence, I approached the Collector and SP to get it back,” Dalei told the media.

Meanwhile, DIG Central Range Ashish Singh said the IIC was not on leave and had not informed the SP about his travel to Puri.

Earlier Monday, DGP Abhay had suspended Jena for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

“A case has been registered against Jena at the Swargadwar Police Station and investigation is underway,” the DGP tweeted.