Bhubaneswar: Ever since, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah announced his marriage with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Twitter, the social media platform has been flooded with congratulatory messages. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana got married at a resort in Goa with only 20 people in attendance. Mobile phones were strictly banned at the venue.

Bumrah had earlier, before the fourth Test against England at Ahmedabad, had sought leave from the ‘BCCI’ for personal reasons. Since then there had been speculation about his marriage. Now the cricketer and his wife have put all speculation to rest.

Starting from Virat Kohli to the BCCI to former and present Indian cricketers, everybody have congratulated Bumrah on the new innings of his life and wished him all the best for the future. Kohli wrote, “Congratulations and god bless you both. Much love.” He then also added a ‘folded hands’ emoji. Another of Pandya’s teammate Hardik Pandya wrote: “Congratulations@jaspritb1@sanjanaganesan. Wishing you a healthy and happy married life.” Here’s what some of the tweets wishing the two said.

Bumrah’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) also wished the new couple. “Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here’s wishing love, laughter and happily ever after for @jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan.

The BCCI on its part said in a tweet: “Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.”

Others who wished the couple were former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

It should be stated here that the pacer has been rested for the five-game T20 series that is currently on against England. After two games the scores are tied at 1-1. There is no news whether Bumrah would be available for the three ODI games after the end of the T20 series.