San Francisco: Twitter for iPad is now receiving a new update which brings a redesigned user interface with column view that surface more information on the screen.

The update sees Twitter for iPad ditch the single timeline layout of the previous version and replace it with a multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode.

Now on the left a user will find Twitter’s navigation bar, while trending topics can now be found on the right, reported Thursday.

Up until now, Twitter for iPad featured a single timeline of content, surrounded by white space on either side, exact same interface as on the iPhone.

With the new update, unlike third-party clients, Twitter has seemingly opted to keep things simple in its official app.

The Twitter update for iPad OS is currently rolling out to limited users and will be available to everyone in the next few days.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.