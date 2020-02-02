New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan Sunday posted on Twitter three pictures on his father Tahir Hussain’s 10th death anniversary along with the pictures of his family and legendary actor Shammi Kapoor.

The post read “Remembering my father…”In one of the picture, the actor could be seen as a baby in the arms of his father.

While in another snap — Family picture — his mother Zeenat and his sister could be spotted. The last pic features Tahir Hussain sharing a fun-filled moment with Shammi Kapoor and others from his younger days.

The post left tweeple mesmerised as comments were filled with love and smiley emojis across the country with 722 retweets 11.8K likes.

A user wrote, “No man is “wiser” than a father, Seeing him smiling is what makes your day. And even when U looks like him there is no other blessing in disguise, U r lucky as u being the mirror image of your inspiration…..!!!!! Ur dad.”

Another wrote, “Love you god bless you Amir Bhaijan, Love you Perfectionist and Lot”s of love & Respect.”

“Oh my god. You are exactly like your father,” commented a user. Pouring love from Kollywood a user commented “lots of love to U , from ur kollywud fan.”

“Old is Gold, same smile never End, God Bless you. What a wonderful man he was, a thorough gentleman. A decade has gone by since he left us this day. I miss him dearly. R. I. P. Tahir Bhai,” wrote a user.