Cuttack: As India batsman Rohit Sharma achieved yet another batting milestone by breaking Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats, Twitter fans hailed the batting ace.

Rohit’s ninth run in India’s innings during the third ODI against the West Indies at the Barabati stadium here took his tally to 2,388 runs, which took him past Jayasuriya’s 1997 tally of 2,387 runs.

As the batting ace hit the milestone, the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted on @BCCI: “Milestone — Rohit Sharma surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya as the leading run scorer in a calendar year across formats.”

It got 685 retweets 3.6K likes, as fans praised him in glowing terms.

“Terrific milestone for Hitman,” wrote one fan.

Replying to @BCCI and @ImRo45, one fan said that Rohit Sharma had amassed 2388* in 2019, most international runs in a calendar year as an opener.

Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya totalled 2,387 runs in 1997 whereas Virender Sehwag amassed 2,355 in 2008.

“Rohit Sharma breaks 22-year-old record of Sanath Jayasuriya for most runs in a calendar year as an opener,” he wrote.

“Congrats”, “Congratulations Hitman” and “Record-Breaker Sharma” were other comments by fans.

One fan posted: “Excellent!! He’s a real champ. Sure to pass many more milestones.”

“A lot more to come,” remarked one fan.

