Berhampur: Two persons were arrested Friday for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 75 lakh in Odisha’s Ganjam district by selling him a land parcel already sold to other persons, police said.

The accused land brokers have been identified as Somendra Kumar Sahu (63) and Sibasankar Choudhury (46), both from Ganjam district.

The accused persons were nabbed following an investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, Himansu Sekhar Patro, a software engineer from Berhampur, December 5 last year.

During the demarcation of a land parcel, the victim came to know that the same land had already been sold to other persons between 1970 and 1972, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

The accused persons concealed the information about the prior transactions to facilitate the fraudulent sale of the land, he said.

Relevant documents, including registered sale deeds, right of records, encumbrance certificates and other records were seized from the possession of the accused duo, police said.