Bhadrak: Personnel from the Bhadrak Rural police station arrested two persons Monday and seized 17.85gm of brown sugar worth Rs2 lakh from their possession, Bhadrak Sadar SDPO, Sourav Otta said Tuesday.

The seizure came during checking of vehicles between Rambhila and Ranital in this district Monday. The two arrested persons were identified as Tapan Mallick, 25, resident of Charampa Baulapokhari village and Anil Nayak, 22, belonging to Birigadia village.

Otta informed that the two were travelling on a motorcycle (Regd No- OD 22-X- 6409) when they were stopped by the police. During checking police found the contraband item hidden inside the bike. Both Tapan and Anil were then arrested.

The two were forwarded to court Tuesday after a case (No 229/24) was registered against them.

During interrogation, police came to know that the accused had procured the contraband item from a person living in Jaleswar of Balasore district. Police did not disclose the identity of the person because the investigation is still underway.

Tapan is a history-sheeter with four cases already pending against him, Otta informed.

