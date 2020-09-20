Daringbadi: In an untoward incident, two bikers were killed in an accident in Baliguda area Saturday late night.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash Pradhan and Milu Pradhan of Kidramala village under Partamaha panchayat in Kandhamal district.

According to reports, both Prakash and Milu were en route to Pattangi when a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit the bike, which they were riding, at Dangeri village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhmal district. However, both of them succumbed to severe injuries on the spot, police sources informed.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the vehicles. The driver of the van was also detained by police. The police have filed a case in this connection and launched an investigation.

On the other hand, the bodies have been sent to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

PNN