Baripada: Two Bol Bam devotees were killed and seven others were critical injured after a Bolero carrying them was hit by a truck near Duarasuni ghats under Bangiriposi police limits of Mayurbhanj district late Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Ram and Sibu Sahoo.

According to Bangiriposi police, a group of Bol Bam devotees were travelling to Gupteswar in the Bolero at the time of accident. While the car was negotiating Duarasuni ghats, a truck collided with it head on and dragged it for about 100 feet. Both the truck and the Bolero fell about 50 feet down from the road subsequently.

While two devotees died on the spot, seven others were injured. On being informed, police and firefighters rescued the injured men and rushed them to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

PNN