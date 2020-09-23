Koraput: In a bid to promote traditional dance forms in the tribal-dominated Koraput district, the Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy under the department of Odia language, literature and culture has set up two dance training centres – one for Odissi and the other for Durua in the district.

Collector Madhusudan Mishra recently inaugurated the Odissi dance training centres at Koraput Kalakar Bhawan to promote Odissi dance among enthusiastic artistes. Guru Birakishore Nayak and Gagan Bihari Nayak(as his aide) were appointed at the Odissi centre.

A Durua dance training centre was set up at Sorisapadar village under Boipariguda block with aim of reviving the dying folk culture and dances in the district. Guru Dasarathi Durua was appointed as the dance trainer at this centre.

A fund of Rs 2 lakh will be provided from the district mineral development foundation fund for management of the two centres, said the Collector.

