Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to hold a two-day camp sitting in Bhubaneswar starting July 21, during which the commission is expected to hear as many as 144 pending cases of alleged human rights violations in the state, official sources said Saturday.

NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian and Members Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and Priyank Kanoongo will hear the cases from 10:00 am at State Guest House, Unit-V, Keshari Nagar July 21, 2025.

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal, Registrar (Law) Joginder Singh and other senior officers will also be attending the camp, sitting and open hearing.

Besides hearing cases, the camp sitting aims to sensitise officers about human rights by delivering speedy justice to victims of rights violations.

The commission will also interact with the representatives of civil society organisations, NGOs and human rights defenders (HRDs).

“The state authorities and the complainants have been asked to remain present during the hearing of these cases to facilitate on-the-spot deliberations and decisions.

The cases to be taken up include attacks on journalists, HRDs and their families, crimes against women, crimes against children, deaths due to snakebites and lack of medical support, flooding issues faced by over five families in Bhadrak, Kendrapada and other costal districts, human rights violations due to witchcraft and sorcery accusations, and trafficking of girl child during Covid-19,” according to a statement issued by the I&PR department.

After the hearing of the cases, the commission will meet with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officers of the state to deliberate on issues pertaining to the promotion and protection of human rights.

On July 22, the commission will meet the representatives of civil society organisations, NGOs and HRDs.

Thereafter, the commission will brief the media about the outcome of the camp sitting to have a wider dissemination of information on the human rights issues in the state and the actions taken by the NHRC.

