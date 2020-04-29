Patnagarh: An under-construction bridge over Suktel river collapsed in Tamia village under Patnagarh block of Bolangir district Wednesday morning. At least two labourers were killed and another one was injured in the incident, police said.

The incident took place when the labourers were working under the bridge at about 9 am today.

Police and Fire Brigade officials reached the accident spot after being informed. They recovered the bodies and rescued a labourer trapped under the debris.

“Two of them died before the rescue operation could be started. We recovered and sent the injured labourer to Patnagarh government hospital. His condition is said to be critical,” police said.

While the identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately, a probe into the incident has been started, police added.

Notably, the Rural Welfare Department (RWD) constructed the bridge back in 2015. That said, the villagers had been complaining about the low-quality work of the bridge. The RWD restarted the construction work of the bridge March 2020 to address the concern of the villagers.

