Bhubaneswar: Two people were dead and another five were injured in two separate road accidents involving migrant workers who are returning home to Ganjam district from Gujarat’s Surat town.

According to a source, two people were killed at Kalinga Ghats on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border Saturday night. The driver of the bus somehow lost control on the vehicle and slammed the brakes suddenly following which two passengers crashed into the front windshield shattering it and fell off the bus.

One of the men died on impact on the spot. The second breathed his last while being ferried to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated road mishap, five passengers were injured when a bus carrying around 50 Odia migrant workers from Surat overturned on Nagpur-Amravati National Highway (NH) near Karanja in Maharashtra in the wee hour of Sunday.

The injured men include the driver, conductor of the bus and three migrant workers. The injured are being treated at nearby Karanja hospital in Maharashtra.

Sources said, the bus left Surat for Ganjam Friday evening. The incident took place when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels amid limited visibility following which the bus turned turtle.

PNN