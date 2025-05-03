Cuttack: Two people died and three others were injured after a slab of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Khannagar area of Cuttack Saturday, a source said.

According to the source, two of the injured were brought to SCB Medical College and Hospital in an ambulance, while the others were rushed to the hospital in a pick-up van.

All five victims were taken to the hospital soon after the incident, where two succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The mishap took place when a portion of the bridge slab gave way unexpectedly, the source informed.

Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.

PNN