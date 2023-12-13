Rourkela: Two persons were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a car Wednesday afternoon in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said.

The accident took place at Barakhai in Lefripara area when the two-wheeler crashed into the car, a senior officer said.

One of the deceased was identified as Rohit Nayak while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained, he said.

They were travelling from the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd area, Sundargarh when the accident occurred.

The impact of the collision was such that one of the front wheels of the car detached from the vehicle, an eyewitness said.

The two were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added.

