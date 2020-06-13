Sundargarh: In a tragic road mishap, two college students were killed and one was injured near Aleikera area under Sadar police limits of Sundargarh district Saturday.

The mishap took place after the two-wheeler the trio was riding on fell off a culvert. The deceased have been identified as 23 years old Deepak Majhi and 22 years old Sashiram Rohidas from Bankibahal village under Kinjirakela police limits.

The injured student, 20 years old Bideshi Pradhan, is undergoing treatment at Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

According to a source, the trio was going somewhere Saturday morning on the motor vehicle. The rider somehow lost control on the vehicle and fell off a culvert while approaching it that lead to the casualty.

Locals immediately informed the police who reached the spot, recovered the bodies for postmortem. The cops rescued the injured one and rushed him to Sundargarh DHH.

A detailed investigation into the incident is on, police said.

