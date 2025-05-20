Bengaluru: Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city, police said Tuesday.

According to Mico Layout Police, Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house Monday evening.

“When he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, leading to his electrocution,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.

Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added.

The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital. Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs) will be registered in both cases, the Station Head Officer confirmed.

So far, three people have been killed in pre-monsoon rains.

Earlier Monday, Sasikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of Mahadevapura Police Station.

