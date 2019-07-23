Bhubaneswar: As a matter of concern, two Odisha-based universities figure in a list of 23 fake universities released by University Grants Commission (UGC). The highest of eight fake universities are from Uttar Pradesh. The higher education regulator has warned students against taking admissions in these institutions.

The two fake universities from Odisha are Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela and North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Baripada.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said the students are informed that these 23 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in various parts of the country in violation of the UGC Act.

Eight of these universities are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi (7) and Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Puducherry having one fake university each.