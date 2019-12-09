Baripada: In a tragic mishap, two persons were killed after an unknown vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding on from behind near Jyotipur under Baripada Sadar police station in Mayurbhanj district in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as Goutam Mohanta and Ajit Mohanta of Itamundia village under Sadar police limits. The 22-year-olds were friends.

According to sources, Goutam and Ajit were returning home from attending a marriage function at Hatikote village under Betnoti police limits. On their way home, a speeding vehicle hit their bike and sped away.

Local people rushed them to PRM Medical College and Hospital here where the doctor declared them received dead.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and seized the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

PNN