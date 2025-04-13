Berhampur: Two cyber fraudsters from Gujarat have been arrested for allegedly defrauding Rs 14 lakh from the Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University, Prof Geetanjali Dash, by threatening her with digital arrest in February this year, police said Saturday. Behrampur SP Sarvana Vivek M identified the accused as Bhooteya Jenil Jaysukhbhai, 23, and Bishwajeet Sina Gohil, 21 – both residents of Bhavnagar under Nilambag police limits in Gujarat.

Police have seized multiple articles allegedly used in the crime, including electronic devices, mobile phones, SIM cards, and Aadhaar cards, Sarvana said in a press release issued Saturday.

He said the arrests were made with the assistance of local police in Gujarat. Following their arrest, the duo was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Bhavnagar and brought to Berhampur on a transit remand, he added.

They were produced before the SDJM Court in Berhampur and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The SP said the investigation is ongoing under case number 15/25.

Police said the Dash received a phone call from an unknown number February 12. The caller identified himself as an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and claimed that her name was linked to a case being investigated by the agency.

The caller further claimed that an account had been opened in her name in Canara Bank, where illegal transactions worth crores of rupees had been deposited. The impersonator also told Dash that she had been “digitally arrested” in connection with the case.

He then told her that she could be released from the situation by paying Rs 14 lakh. Believing in the threats, Dash issued a cheque from her personal account and transferred the amount to an account provided by the gang. She later realised that she had been duped and lodged a complaint with the police. A special team had been formed to investigate the case under the direct supervision of Berhampur SP.

PNN