Jaipur: Two men were sentenced to death Friday for raping and killing a 15-year-old girl last year.

They were convicted by a court dealing with cases of POCSO Act in Bundi, Rajasthan DGP ML Lather said in a statement.

The court convicted Sultan, 27, and Chhotulal, 62, with instructions to carry out the sentence within next 11 working days.

Bundi Superintendent of Police Jay Yadav said in a statement that December 23, 2021, the body of a minor girl was found with no clothes on in a forest area under Basoli Police Station.

He said that a team of more than 200 police personnel arrested the accused within 12 hours of the crime, got their confession, and presented the chargesheet in the POCSO court in three working days.

The third accused, a minor, was sent to the juvenile home.

Lather said that the police are sensitive in crimes against girls and women.

He said strong actions are being taken to identify and arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

In a statement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government is committed to women’s safety and no guilty will be spared for committing such crimes.

“Such news keep coming from every state which is a matter of concern for the entire country. Keeping this in mind, we have made many innovations in the state. Due to all these innovations, justice is being ensured to every victim in the state today,” he said.

Referring to the court’s decision, he said it was the first such case in the state in which two convicts were sentenced to death at once under POCSO Act.

He said that after his coming to power, more than 620 people have been convicted under the POCSO Act, including eight who were awarded death penalty, and about 137 who got life imprisonment.

