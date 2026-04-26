Sonepur: Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for an acid attack in Sonepur district, Odisha.

Additional District Judge Dillip Kumar Biswal convicted Raja alias Rajaram Mallik and Papulu alias Bikram Haripal for assaulting Brundaban Chhatria in December 2021.

The incident occurred when the victim was on his way to buy eggs.

The accused, driven by prior enmity, stopped him, abused him, and threw acid on his face and body.

He collapsed at the spot and was rushed to Binika hospital before being transferred to Burla hospital.

A case was registered at Binika police station, leading to their arrest and trial.

The court found them guilty under Sections 326A, 307 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.

Both were sentenced to life imprisonment with rigorous imprisonment and fi ned Rs 48,500, with an additional three years if unpaid.

They also received seven years and seven months under Section 307 and 15 days under Section 341, with sentences to run concurrently.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Director of Prosecution Venulal Pradhan, Public Prosecutor Madhumita Amatya and Additional PP Panchanan Danta, presented testimony from 16 witnesses and documentary evidence to secure the conviction.