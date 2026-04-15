Paralakhemundi: Two girl students of a primary school died Wednesday after an iron gate and a supporting pillar collapsed on them in Odisha’s Gajapati district, police said.

The incident took place at the government primary school at Rubudisingh in Nuagada block when the students were playing near the institute’s entrance after classes, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Beckylesh Raita (10), a student of class-5 and Idanti Raita (9), a class-4 student of the same village.

While other students returned to their homes after completion of their classes, the two continued to play when the iron gate and a pillar holding it fell on them, police said.

The girls were rescued by people and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police added.

Tension prevailed in the area as villagers gathered and demanded compensation for the families. The situation was later brought under control following intervention by police and local administration officials.

Nuagada tahsildar Monalisha Acharyee, block education officer (BEO) Adikant Gamango, and R Udayagiri police visited the spot and pacified the crowd.

District education officer Mayadhar Sahu and several officers also visited the spot.

Inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, Sahu said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the deaths and ordered a probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), southern division.

Majhi also announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.