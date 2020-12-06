Jammu: Security forces have detained two girls who inadvertently entered Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Sunday morning, officials said.

The Army said that Laiba Zabair, 17, and Sana Zabair, 13, of Abbasspur village in Forward Kahuta area inadvertently crossed over in the Poonch Sector of Line of Control.

“Own troops deployed along the Line of Control detected the crossing, exercised complete restraint to prevent any harm to the teenagers,” the Army said.

Efforts were on for their early repatriation to their country, it added.

