Cuttack: Police in Odisha’s Cuttack Wednesday busted an “adulterated lubricant” manufacturing unit in Jagatpur area and arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the facility located at Sunaribana in the city, and a large quantity of counterfeit, pre-packaged lubricant and grease bottles bearing labels of various reputed companies was found inside, said Anirudh Nayak, Inspector-in-Charge, Jagatpur police station.

During the raid, the duo was arrested, while efforts were underway to nab the prime accused, he said.

PTI