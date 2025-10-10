Purushottampur: Police Thursday arrested two persons in connection with an attack on Taratarini temple priest Gopinath Rana at Gobindapur village under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district.

Moreover, a minor has also been found to be involved in the incident. The accused were identified as Ashutosh Rana, alias Jati, 22, and Sushant Das, alias Kanki, 20.

According to police, the attack took place September 15 when Gopinath was on his way from his house to the temple.

The assailants, reportedly driven by previous enmity, attacked him with a sword and fled the scene ,believing he had died.

The injured priest was first taken to the Bhatkumarada Community Health Centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.