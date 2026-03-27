Baliguda: Two youths were arrested and produced in the court for allegedly killing a monkey and posting photos and videos of the act on social media platform Instagram here in Kandhamal district, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Manab Mallik and Jayadev Mallik of Naregaon village under Salaguda panchayat in Baliguda block of Kandhamal district. The incident occurred in the Naregaon area under Baliguda forest range and division.

According to officials, the duo killed a langur and captured its infant before uploading photos and videos on Instagram. The post later went viral on social media. Baliguda Forest Range Officer B Subas launched an inquiry. Upon confirming the involvement of the two accused, forest officials arrested them Thursday and produced them in a court.