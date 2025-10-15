Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) Tuesday issued comprehensive guidelines ahead of Diwali celebrations, appealing to citizens to observe the festival in an environmentally responsible manner and in compliance with noise and air pollution norms.

As per the advisory, people have been urged to celebrate Diwali by lighting traditional lamps instead of fireworks and to limit the timing for lighting green crackers between 7pm and 9pm only.

The use of all other types of firecrackers has been banned in accordance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. The board has clarified that only green crackers — environment-friendly fireworks that emit less smoke and sound — are permitted.

The permissible noise level must not exceed 125 decibels (dB). Firecrackers must not be used within 100 meters of hospitals, educational institutions, religious places, or other sensitive zones.

The guidelines also stress several safety precautions, including avoiding bursting crackers near trees, shops, houses, crowded areas, or on public roads, no noisy or explosive crackers for children below 10 years of age.

The rules also mandate to wear cotton clothing and protective eyewear while lighting fireworks and keeping water or sand nearby for emergency use.