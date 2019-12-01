Nuagaon: Two passengers were injured and others escaped with minor bruises after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road near Panchupandava village under Nuagaon police limits of Nayagarh district.

According to locals, the incident took place on Khurda-Bolangir National Highway Sunday morning. The private bus was heading towards Phulbani from Bhubaneswar at the time of incident. It plunged into a roadside land after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

After being spotted by the locals, nearby villagers, fire brigade officials of Nayagarh, Nuagaon, and Daspalla reached the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus.

Later they were rushed to nearby hospitals. On being informed, Nayagarh SDPO and Nuagaon IIC along with their police teams reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN