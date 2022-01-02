Kendrapara: Floating bodies of two youths were fished out from a pond in Shyamsundarpur village of Kendrapara district Sunday morning. Later in the day, police launched a probe into the incident.

The deceased youths were identified as Subrat Jena and Sanatan Patnaik – both from Talagaon village under Patkura police limits in the district.

“Actual cause behind the untimely death of the two has not been ascertained yet. Prima facie, it appears that they were travelling on a motorcycle which skidded off the road into the nearby pond,” a senior official said.

A two-wheeler has also been recovered from the pond.

According to a source, the duo had gone for a picnic on New Year’s Day. The youths were untraceable since Saturday night. Subrat is a tractor driver by occupation. He had left home earlier in the day at around noon along with some of his friends. He had informed his family about the picnic and had assured them of coming back by evening.

At around 8.00pm, Subrat’s family contacted him over phone but no communication could be established between them thereafter. The family later started frantic search at all possible locations, but in vain, a member said.

“We lost contact with Subrat after 8.00pm Saturday night. My son had earlier informed us that he would come back by evening. Though we tried to contact him, his mobile phone was switched off,” deceased Subrat’s father Nidhiram said.

A few passers-by spotted two bodies in the morning while floating in the pond and informed the local police about it. The bodies were then recovered with the assistance of Kendrapara fire services personnel.

“Police sent the bodies to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH) for postmortem and a report is awaited,” the official added.

