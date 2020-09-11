Sambalpur: Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at Jujumura in Sambalpur district Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sudipta Khalko and Prashant Ekka from Rampur area in Sundargarh district. One of them was driving the car.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for postmortem. The two vehicles involved in the accident were also seized. That said, the driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot immediately after the mishap.

Sources said, the car was going towards Sambalpur and the truck was coming from Bhubaneswar. As they were nearing Jujumura, they had a head-on collision, killing both the occupants on the spot.

The police sought the help of fire personnel who recovered the bodies by cutting some parts of the car with the help of electric cutters.

PNN