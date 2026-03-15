Baripada: Two persons were killed, five others seriously injured, and more than 200 houses damaged after a nor’wester struck Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Sunday, officials said.

More than 200 houses in 12 villages were damaged in the nor’wester. Due to the strong winds, several trees and electricity poles were also uprooted, they said.

Two persons, identified as P Naik (54) and Malati Mahanta (45), died as a tornado-like system hit them along National Highway (NH)-220 around 4 pm, while 5 seriously injured people were shifted to the Keonjhar medical college, they said.

Apart from the above, about 40 other people also sustained minor injuries in the natural disaster. Kia and Kankada villages were the worst affected by the nor’wester.

The speed of the wind was so strong that an autorickshaw and a scooter flew in the air and fell into a water body in Kankada village under Karanjia block, said Dhruba Biswal, a villager.

Villages including Dumuria, Pichuki, Badagaon, Batapalasa, Salarapada, Kunjia, Purunapani and Mendhasinga were also affected by the storm.

On receiving the news, the local administration, including police and fire service officers, rushed to the villages and started monitoring the rescue and restoration works.

According to the officials, the government would provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the two deceased persons as per norms.

Forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail, along with gusty surface wind, the IMD has issued an ‘Orange Warning’ (be prepared) for the Mayurbhanj district for Monday. It has issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Besides, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface wind are expected to occur in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam & Gajapati districts Monday, the IMD said.