Banki: In a shocking incident, two persons were killed and four others were injured after lightning struck here in Cuttack district Tuesday.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the Banki area was experiencing heavy downpour accompanied by lightning since morning Tuesday due to deep depression. However, six villagers were working on a farm near Dolanapur village. It was when the rain started along with lightning that they took shelter under a tree nearby.

Unfortunately enough, the lightning struck the same tree, killing two on the spot and injuring the rest. Hearing the deafening sound of the lightning, local people were sure that it had struck somewhere. Later after coming to know about the incident, they rescued the injured and rushed them to Banki sub-divisional hospital. Meanwhile, one of them has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

