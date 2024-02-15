Bhubaneswar: A person was arrested and two leopard skins were confiscated from his possession in Odisha’s Sambalpur district Thursday, police said.

Following a tip-off regarding illegal trading of wildlife parts, a combined team comprising the special task force (STF) of Odisha Police and forest officials conducted a raid near Thianala under the jurisdiction of Kuchinda police station area in the district this morning, an STF officer said.

During the search operation, two leopard skins along with other incriminating materials were seized from 45-year-old Sankirtan Munda, he said.

The STF has filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he added.

The recovered skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for examination, he said.

