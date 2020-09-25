Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Sirhama area in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there Thursday evening, a police official said. He informed that the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night to stop the militants from escaping, the official said. In the exchange of fire Friday early morning, two militants belonging to LeT outfit were killed. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official informed.

The search operation is going on to flush out other militants in the area, the official said.

In a separate incident militants Friday opened fire at security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. No loss of life or injury has been reported far.

Militants fired towards CRPF guards deployed at Mini Secretariat Shopian, in the south Kashmir district, early morning, a police official said. He said the CRPF personnel retaliated the firing forcing the militants to retreat.