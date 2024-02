Bhawanipatna: Two minor boys drowned Saturday while bathing in the village pond at Durespadar under Padepadar panchayat of T Rampur block in Kalahandi district.

The deceased were identified as Aasman Naik, 6, son of Suresh Naik and Shantanu Naik, 6, son of Ishwar Naik of the village.

However, under what circumstances and at what time the two minors drowned are still unclear.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem to a hospital.

PNN