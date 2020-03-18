Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 patients in Ladakh rose to eight Wednesday, after two more patients tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Rigzin Samphel, secretary/commissioner Ladakh affairs said out of 34 samples sent for testing, two have tested positive for coronavirus infection while 32 have tested negative.

“Those who tested positive include the son and wife of a coronavirus patient,” Samphel said.

Among the eight who tested positive for COVID-19, one is an army soldier, officials said.

With today’s results, eight people have tested positive in the Ladakh UT while three have so far tested positive in J&K UT.

Media reports have said around 250 Shia pilgrims who had gone to Iran and are still there have also tested positive for the virus.

It must be mentioned that most of these Shia pilgrims stranded in Iran belong to Kargil district of Ladakh region.

District magistrates of Ramban and Udhampur districts on Wednesday ordered closure of all public transport in the districts as a preventive measure.

Srinagar District Magistrate has ordered that teachers of educational institutions in the district will stay off duty since all educational institutions are closed in the district.

Following the widespread scare about the spread of coronavirus, fewer people and vehicles were seen on the roads in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

Authorities have ordered that no visitors will be allowed to enter the civil secretariat in Jammu nor the offices of the various heads of departments in the UT till further orders.

State high court and sub-ordinate courts have ordered that no litigant will enter the court room during hearings of various cases and only lawyers will represent their clients in courts till further orders.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, clubs, stadia, gymnasia, roadside eateries and kiosks have also been shut in Jammu and Srinagar cities .

Entry of foreign tourists has been banned inside the J&K UT.

Massive fumigation campaigns have already been started by the municipal authorities in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

IANS