Bhadrak: Two motorcyclists were killed after their bike was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said Thursday.

The accident took place on National Highway-16 near Yasotikiri within Bhandaripokhari block in the district Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ratnakar Das (23) of Chandanpur village within Nilgiri police station area and Chandan Kumar Swain (24) of Rupsa police station limits.

The duo was travelling towards Cuttack on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle rammed their bike from behind.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and shifted the victims to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Based on a complaint lodged by a relative of Ratnakar Das, Bhandaripokhari police have registered a case and started an investigation.