Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has approved a proposal for establishing two Medical Colleges and Teaching Hospitals in Jajpur and Puri district.

The decision has been taken by the cabinet members December 14. It has been decided both the projects will be completed in three years.

The Medical College and Teaching Hospital in Jajpur is 100 seated and the Medical College Hospital in Puri will be a 650-bedded Medical College Hospital.

The government has estimated a spending of 426.5 crore for the medical college in Jajpur while for Puri it will spend a sum of Rs.224.55 crore.

State government officials said that such proposals will give a boost to the healthcare of the local residents of both the districts.

In the meeting the officials said that once the multi-speciality facilities in Puri and Jajpur are completed, it will immensely benefit the local residents as well as the people of nearby districts apart and reduce the burden on SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“The Medical College Hospital at Puri will further lead to the transformation of the pilgrim town into a World Heritage Centre. This will transform Puri into an international hub of culture, heritage, faith and development,” an official release said.

