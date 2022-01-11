Bhubaneswar: All India Football Federation has selected two women football players from Odisha to represent India women’s national football senior team in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022.

“Our Odiya Tigresses Manisa Panna & Pyari Xaxa are all set to roar as both have been selected in 23 member squad to represent the Senior Indian Women’s Football Team in the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup – 2022. Congratulations & Best Wishes!,” tweeted Odisha Football Association.

https://twitter.com/FootballOdisha/status/1480898611865014272

Odisha Football Association honorary Secretary Asirbad Behera congratulated Pyari Xaxa and Manisa Panna the selected women football players and wished them all the best.

UNI