Berhampur: Two members of a family, including a sexagenarian woman, were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire in Odisha’s Ganjam district Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened when a 20-year-old man accidentally touched a live wire in the bathroom of his house in Bhanjanagar area and his 62-year-old grandmother tried to rescue him, a police officer said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, inspector in-Charge of Bhanjanagar police station Sudeepta Sahu said.

A case has been registered and investigation started, the officer added.

(PTI)