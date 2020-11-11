Burla: A brother duo was killed and two of their family members were critically injured after some unidentified miscreants attacked them Tuesday night at Central Line area of Burla in Sambalpur district.

According to sources, the miscreants were armed with sharp weapons and sticks. They came in a car and attacked Bulu Bisoyi including his brother Muna Bisoyi. The miscreants did not spare their father and mother, who were also present in the house during the fatal attack.

After being severely hacked with sharp weapons, Bulu died on the spot. Three others sustained critical injuries in the incident and were admitted to VIMSAR in Burla. Later, Muna succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, Burla police sources said.

Police seized the body and launched an investigation by detaining four persons in this connection. Exact cause behind the attack has not been ascertained so far. Past enmity is suspected to be the reason for the clash. The post-mortem will be conducted Wednesday morning.

PNN