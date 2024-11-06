Puri: Two persons were killed and another seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a roadside tree near Gop in Odisha’s Puri district Tuesday night, police said.

Konark police Wednesday said the car rammed into a mango tree after the driver fell asleep or lost control of the vehicle. The car from Konark was on the way to Bhubaneswar.

The deceased were from Bhubaneswar and Niali area, police said. The injured driver was initially admitted to Gop Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, police added.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” police said.

