Dhenkanal: As a result of the district forest officials enforcing stringent measures to check poaching following the instructions from the DFO in this respect, two poachers were arrested from Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary in Dhenkanal district Wednesday night.

The arrested poachers have been identified as residents of Rameikhamar village under Gondia police limits.

The forest department was tipped off that two poachers were inside the Kapilas Wildlife Sanctuary with an intention to hunt animals. Taking the tip-off seriously, a team was formed which conducted a raid in the sanctuary. The two poachers were nabbed from camp no-12 in the sanctuary while they were preparing to hunt.

The team also seized a country-made gun and eight arrows from their possession.

Registering a case, the duo was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody as their bail pleas were rejected.

Notably, two hunters were arrested October 10 for killing a wild boar. Prior to this, the district had reported several poaching cases.

