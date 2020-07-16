Chennai: District Collectors of Coimbatore and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted in hospitals.

Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani and Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah tested Covid-19 positive after their swab samples results came on Wednesday.

According to officials, their condition is stable.

This is the first time, District Collectors have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier three ministers and several other legislators have turned Covid-19 patients in the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 4496 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 1,51,820. Among these, Chennai reported 1291 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 80,961.

Tamil Nadu recorded 68 deaths Wednesday, putting the state toll at 2167. As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 47,340.

The state discharged 5000 patients following treatment Wednesday, putting the total number of discharged patients at 1,02,310.

PNN/Agencies