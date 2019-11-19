Washington: Up to two-thirds of parents struggle to spot signs of depression in their children, according to a poll conducted in the US.

Researchers from the University of Michigan noted that though the majority of parents say they are confident of recognising depression in their middle or high school-aged child, two thirds acknowledge barriers to spotting specific signs and symptoms.

According to the poll based on responses from 819 parents with at least one child in middle, junior high, or high school, 40 per cent of parents said that they struggle to differentiate between normal mood swings and signs of depression, while 30 per cent said their child is good at hiding feelings.

“In many families, the pre-teen and teen years bring dramatic changes both in youth behaviour and in the dynamics between parents and children,” said Sarah Clark, co-director of CS Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, in a statement.

“These transitions can make it particularly challenging to get a read on children’s emotional state and whether there is possible depression,” Clark added.

A third of parents polled said nothing would interfere with their ability to recognise signs of depression in their child, researchers said.

“Some parents may be overestimating their ability to recognise depression in the mood and behaviour of their own child. An overconfident parent may fail to pick up on the subtle signals that something is amiss,” Clark stated.

The poll also suggests that the topic of depression is all too familiar for middle and high school students.

In the poll, one in four parents said their child knows a peer or classmate with depression, and one in 10 said their child knows a peer or classmate who has died by suicide.

“Our report reinforces that depression is not an abstract concept for today’s teens and pre-teens, or their parents,” Clark said.

“This level of familiarity with depression and suicide is consistent with recent statistics showing a dramatic increase in suicide among US youth over the past decade. Rising rates of suicide highlight the importance of recognising depression in youth,” informed Clark.

