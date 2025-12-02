Paralakhemundi/Cuttack: Two women tried to take their own lives in separate incidents during public grievance hearings of their respective Collectors in Gajapati and Cuttack districts Monday.

In the first incident, a woman tried to commit suicide during a public grievance hearing at the district Collectorate in Paralakhemundi, alleging that she was denied justice and subjected to misconduct by the Gurandi PS Officer-in-Charge (OIC).

The woman from Mahadeipur village alleged that instead of helping her, OIC Om Narayan Patra made obscene gestures and coerced her into establishing a physical relationship.

She also accused him of verbally abusing her.

Unable to bear the officer’s behaviour, she approached the district administration.

She then attempted suicide Monday by tying her saree to a railing at the Collector’s office, saying she would kill herself if she did not get justice.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunilkanta Mohanty intervened and persuaded her not to take the step.

Mohanty said Parlakhemundi SDPO Madhabanand Nayak has been directed to investigate the allegations.

In the second incident, a widow, Sasmita Majhi, attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on her body during the grievance hearing of the Cuttack Collector in Banki block, allegedly over the abrupt delay in getting the financial assistance following her husband’s death.

She alleged that her repeated requests went unheard.

However, her move was frustrated after the security officer of the district Collector and police personnel deployed at the spot intervened. Later, Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde assured to resolve her problem very soon.

The woman, a resident of Rangani Sahi in Baideswar panchayat of Banki block, lost her husband husband Banamali Khatu, two years back.

She had applied for Rs20,000 financial assistance under the National Family Benefit Scheme, but her plea was turned down by the block social security officer, citing errors in the legal heir certificate.