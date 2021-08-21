Khurda/Hindol: At least two women died on the spot after being attacked by elephants in separate incidents, early Saturday morning.

The first incident took place at Golabai village under Jankia police limits in Khurda district. The deceased woman was identified as Ranga. She was the wife of Bharat Behera of Golabai village. The woman was attacked by an elephant when she had gone to the backyard of her house to pluck flowers in the morning.

Later, Ranga’s family members rescued her from a pool of blood. They rushed her in critical condition to Khurda hospital for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Also read: Beautification work around iconic warrior-horse statue begins in Master Canteen

Forest department officials reached Golabai village after getting information about the incident. “We have assured deceased Ranga Behera’s kins to give Rs 40,000 as immediate compensation and an additional amount of Rs 3.60 lakh within the next 15 days as per government norms,” ACF Govind Biswal said.

In the second incident, another woman named Puni Sahu (55) from Tantichira village in ward number 13 under Hindol NAC limits of Dhenkanal district was killed by an elephant.

The woman had gone out to relieve herself when she was lifted by the elephant with its trunk and dashed against the ground leaving her dead on the spot.

On being informed by locals, Hindol divisional forest officer Lohit Rath assured due compensation to Puni’s family members.

Local police have registered separate cases in connection with the two incidents and launched probes. Bodies of the two deceased women have been sent for postmortem.

PNN