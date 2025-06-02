Bahanaga: Two years after one of India’s deadliest rail disasters struck Bahanaga in Balasore district, the trauma still lingers—but many promises made in its wake remain unfulfilled.

On the evening of June 2, 2023, a signalling error caused the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express to veer onto a loop line, where it collided with a stationary freight train near Bahanaga Bazar railway station. The impact led to the derailment of 19 coaches.

Moments later, the Yesvantpur–Howrah Superfast Express travelling on the down line hit the wreckage.

The cries of the injured passengers brought nearby villagers rushing to the site, who were the first responders before rescue efforts were begun by authorities.

The horrific triple-train crash killed more than 250 people and left over 1,000 injured, triggering national and international outrage. In the days that followed, both Central and state authorities announced a series of ambitious development and rehabilitation plans for the area.

However, much of that momentum has since faded.

Lofty Promises, Little Progress

In the aftermath, praising the timely and tireless rescue efforts of the villagers, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had pledged Rs1 crore from his MPLAD funds for upgrading Bahanaga railway station and surrounding villages, along with an additional Rs1 crore for the local hospital. Other promises included highmast lighting near the crash site, better street lighting, a new railway overbridge, and a proposal to have one express train halt at Bahanaga station.

The state government also declared that Bahanaga gram panchayat would be developed into a model panchayat. However, that vision has largely failed to materialise.

Two years later, visible changes are minimal.

So far, the only tangible development is the construction of a new classroom block at Bahanaga High School by demolishing the previous structure. Construction of a proposed mini-stadium also remains incomplete.

Some improvements were made at the hospital, reportedly under the ‘Ama Hospital’ Yojana. Yet, the Rs 2.5 crore sanctioned under the scheme has yielded no notable outcomes, locals say.

Voices of Discontent

“The promises from both the Central and state governments have not translated into real action,” said Braja Pani, Sarpanch of Bahanaga panchayat. “Except for a road in Kamaripur, no significant work has been done.” Samiti Member Saroj Rout echoed this sentiment. “Some progress was made at the hospital and school, and a few CRCC centres and streetlights have been installed under the minister’s fund—but that’s about it,” he said.

Block Chairman Bishwanath Mishra claimed that around 50 per cent of the promised work had been completed. “Road construction is ongoing, and the overbridge survey has been done, but implementation is pending. Due to local cooperation issues, station development has stalled,” he added.

Former MLA Parshuram Dhada maintained that development had started. “Solar lights have been installed, and school projects are underway. I will press the government to expedite the rest,” he said.

But local residents remain sceptical. “Since the train accident, governments have done almost nothing,” said Karunakar Barik, a resident of Bahanaga. “Apart from painting the hospital and school buildings, no real development has happened.”

A Memorial in Waiting

Though rescue and relief efforts were swift and widely appreciated, long-term rehabilitation and development— promised as a tribute to those who lost their lives—have fallen short.

As the second anniversary approaches, the scars remain raw, and the sense of abandonment is growing. For many in Bahanaga, the tragedy is not only a painful memory but also a reminder of broken promises.

